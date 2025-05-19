D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

