D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

