D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NVR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NVR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,351.47 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7,873.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

