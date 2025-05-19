D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of Byrna Technologies worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,203,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $25.37 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYRN

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other news, Director Emily Rooney acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.