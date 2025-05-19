D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $42.00 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

