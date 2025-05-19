D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,363 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.38% of Douglas Elliman worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 58,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,432. This trade represents a 42.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

