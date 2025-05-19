D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,425 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CorMedix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorMedix by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Price Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

