D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 749.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

