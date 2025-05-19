D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 107,648 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

