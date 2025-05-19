D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

