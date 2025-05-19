D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avient Stock Performance
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Avient Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.