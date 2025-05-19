D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

