D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,205 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of ExlService worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.07 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

