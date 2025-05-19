D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

About BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

