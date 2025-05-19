D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,528 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 141,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

