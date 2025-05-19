D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,619 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

