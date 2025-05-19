D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,414,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $369.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.12%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

