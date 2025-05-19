D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 110,198 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 371,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.9%

Mission Produce Company Profile

NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.85 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $771.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

