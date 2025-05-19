D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,426 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

