D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 485,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

