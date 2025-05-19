D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,667 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.