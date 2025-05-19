D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,175,164 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175,164 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.