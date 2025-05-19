D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 238,704 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,704 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of McEwen Mining worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McEwen Mining by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of MUX opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $385.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.45.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.06 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

