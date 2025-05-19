D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 375,633 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,633 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.64% of Taseko Mines worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGB opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $634.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

