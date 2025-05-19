D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 428,655 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,655 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,049 shares of company stock valued at $649,232 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

