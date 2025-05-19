D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 87,853 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,853 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.83% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

