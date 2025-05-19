D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SWX opened at $68.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.