D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,473 shares of company stock worth $29,072,366. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

BR stock opened at $241.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $247.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

