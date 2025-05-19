D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912,618 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE:GPN opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

