D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387,197 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,226,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,447,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 942,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 631,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.6%

AIV opened at $8.23 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

