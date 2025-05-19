Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $531.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

