Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,456 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Enstar Group worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $334.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $291.90 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

