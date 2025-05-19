Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,674 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,618.52. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,832,485 shares of company stock valued at $131,288,213. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

