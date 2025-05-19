Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 12,350 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $15,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 852,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 72,592 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

