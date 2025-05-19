Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 17,763 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

