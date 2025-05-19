Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 86,502 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,502 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,322,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

