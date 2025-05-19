Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.4%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $63.51 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

