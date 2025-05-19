Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of StoneX Group worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at $91,699,018.92. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $3,256,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,519,693.30. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,582 shares of company stock worth $12,788,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

