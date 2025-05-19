Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 437.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

