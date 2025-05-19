Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 611,811 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 308,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Insider Activity

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Further Reading

