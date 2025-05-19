Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 748.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,621 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Blend Labs Stock Up 0.7%

BLND opened at $3.67 on Monday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $951.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

