Deutsche Bank AG Buys 141,008 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIR opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

