Deutsche Bank AG Buys 21,424 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,158.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 196,876 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 282.02 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.