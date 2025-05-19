Deutsche Bank AG Buys 268,387 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 841,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.70 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.