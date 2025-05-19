Deutsche Bank AG Buys 37,907 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

