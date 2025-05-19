Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $31,730,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $157.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

