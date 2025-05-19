Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.38. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $156.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

