Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

