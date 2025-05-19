Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Paramount Group worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,719,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,053,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 1,116,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,891,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 827,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGRE

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.