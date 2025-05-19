Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

BCPC opened at $168.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.34. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

