Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of GATX worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

